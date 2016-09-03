Five Turkish soldiers killed, six injured in southeast clashes : sources

DIYARBAKIR, Turkey (Reuters) - Five Turkish soldiers were killed and six more were wounded in clashes with militants from the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) on Saturday, security sources said, adding to a recent spike in violence in the southeastern Hakkari province.

The soldiers were guarding a road in Hakkari's Semdinli district when the clashes broke out, the security sources said. An operation was underway to catch the militants, they said.