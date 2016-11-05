FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Turkey detains nine more officials of pro-Kurdish party: HDP official
#World News
November 5, 2016 / 10:18 AM / 10 months ago

Turkey detains nine more officials of pro-Kurdish party: HDP official

Selahattin Demirtas (L) and Figen Yuksekdag, co-chairs of the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democracy Party, address their party members as they start their campaign for Turkey's November 1 parliamentary elections, during a meeting in Ankara October 2, 2015.Umit Bektas/File Photo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish authorities detained nine officials from the country's main pro-Kurdish opposition party on Saturday, a party official said, a day after the party's leaders were formally arrested.

The nine officials included the provincial and district heads of the pro-Kurdish opposition Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) in the southeastern province of Adana, the official said.

HDP co-leaders Selahattin Demirtas and Figen Yuksekdag were arrested on Friday as part of a terrorism investigation, prompting strong international condemnation of a widening crackdown on dissent under President Tayyip Erdogan.

Reporting by Gulsen Solaker; Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Catherine Evans

