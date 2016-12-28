FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
One Turkish soldier killed after clashes with Kurdish militant: sources
#World News
December 28, 2016 / 12:48 PM / 8 months ago

One Turkish soldier killed after clashes with Kurdish militant: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - One Turkish soldier and two Kurdish militants died as a result of clashes overnight in the eastern province of Tunceli, security sources said on Wednesday.

The clashes broke out in the Tunceli countryside, where security forces were carrying out an ongoing operation against militants, broadcaster NTV said.

The outlawed militant Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) has repeatedly targeted security forces, especially in the country's southeast, since abandoning a 2-1/2-year ceasefire in July 2015.

More than 40,000 people have been killed in the conflict since the autonomy-seeking PKK took up arms in 1984. It is considered a terrorist group by Turkey, the United States and the European Union.

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by David Dolan

