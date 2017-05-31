FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
Three Turkish soldiers killed fighting Kurdish militants in southeast: security sources
May 31, 2017 / 12:51 PM / 3 months ago

Three Turkish soldiers killed fighting Kurdish militants in southeast: security sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DIYARBAKIR, Turkey (Reuters) - Three Turkish soldiers were killed in clashes with Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants in the southeastern province of Diyarbakir, security sources said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the army said airplanes had killed two PKK militants in the Lice district of Diyarbakir.

Turkey's largely Kurdish southeast has been rocked by violence following the collapse of a 2-1/2-year ceasefire between the state and the PKK in 2015.

The PKK took up arms in 1984 to fight for an autonomous state, and more than 40,000 people have since been killed in the conflict since then. It is considered a terrorist group by Turkey, the United States and the European Union.

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Ece Toksabay and Louise Ireland

