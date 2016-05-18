FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish warplanes hit PKK targets in Turkey, northern Iraq, 10 killed: sources
May 18, 2016

Turkish warplanes hit PKK targets in Turkey, northern Iraq, 10 killed: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DIYARBAKIR, Turkey (Reuters) - Turkish warplanes hit Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) targets in southeast Turkey and northern Iraq, killing at least ten fighters, security sources said on Wednesday.

The military has been carrying out regular air strikes against positions of the outlawed group in the mountainous regions of northern Iraq, where it has camps near the Turkish border, after the collapse of ceasefire last year.

Reporting by Seyhmus Cakan; Writing by David Dolan; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
