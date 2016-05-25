FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Car bomb kills three security force members in Turkey's mainly Kurdish region
#World News
May 25, 2016 / 6:26 PM / a year ago

Car bomb kills three security force members in Turkey's mainly Kurdish region

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DIYARBAKIR, Turkey (Reuters) - A car bomb attack on a gendarmes station in Turkey’s mainly Kurdish southeast killed three members of the security forces and wounded three others on Wednesday, Interior Ministry officials said.

The dead included a soldier and two village guards who belong to a state-backed militia that fights Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) rebels along with soldiers and special police units, security sources said.

The attack occurred in the village of Anitli in Mardin province, which borders Syria.

The PKK has waged a 31-year campaign for greater autonomy in the region. The conflict reignited in July after a ceasefire and peace process spearheaded by President Tayyip Erdogan collapsed.

Thousands of civilians, soldiers, police and militants have been killed in the latest spasm of violence.

Reporting by Seyhmus Cakan and Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
