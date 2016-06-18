FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish warplanes hit PKK targets in Turkey: sources
#World News
June 18, 2016 / 10:27 AM / a year ago

Turkish warplanes hit PKK targets in Turkey: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - The Turkish military carried out airstrikes on Saturday in the southeastern province of Diyarbakir against 16 targets belonging to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), military sources said.

Turkish forces hit shelters and ammunition and food storage facilities, the sources said.

Turkey has been staging regular air strikes against positions of the PKK in mountainous northern Iraq, where it has camps near the Turkish border, and in southeast Turkey since July 2015 after the militants’ abandoned a ceasefire.

Security operations inside Turkey have resulted in the deaths of thousands of civilians, soldiers, police and PKK militants.

Reporting by Seyhmus Cakan; Writing by Seda Sezer; Editing by Tom Heneghan

