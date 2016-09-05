FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Turkish military says 30 Kurdish militants killed in air strikes in northern Iraq
#World News
September 5, 2016 / 3:39 PM / a year ago

Turkish military says 30 Kurdish militants killed in air strikes in northern Iraq

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - The Turkish military said on Monday it had killed 30 Kurdish militants, including some senior figures, in air strikes a day earlier in northern Iraq based on tip-offs and information from drones and reconnaissance vehicles.

Turkish warplanes have repeatedly carried out air strikes in northern Iraq targeting the bases of Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants in the Qandil mountains after a ceasefire between the state and the group broke down last summer.

Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Nick Tattersall

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
