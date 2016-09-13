DIYARBAKIR, Turkey Turkish air strikes killed three suspected members of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militant group on Tuesday in the southeastern town of Semdinli near the borders with Iran and Iraq, Turkish security sources said.
The air strikes came a day after suspected PKK militants detonated a car bomb near local government offices in the city of Van further north, wounding 50 people including four police officers and four Iranian citizens.
Southeastern Turkey has suffered numerous bombings since the PKK, which has waged a three-decade insurgency for Kurdish autonomy in the region, abandoned a ceasefire in 2015. The PKK is considered a terrorist group by the United States and European Union, as well as by Turkey.
(Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Seda Sezer)
