FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Fighting in Turkey's Kurdish southeast kills 20 militants, two soldiers: sources
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 3, 2016 / 9:52 AM / a year ago

Fighting in Turkey's Kurdish southeast kills 20 militants, two soldiers: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DIYARBAKIR, Turkey (Reuters) - Fighting in Turkey's mainly Kurdish southeast has killed 20 militants and two soldiers, security sources said on Monday.

Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) rebels in the mountainous Daglica area of Hakkari province, which borders Iraq, detonated explosives on a road as a military vehicle passed, killing two soldiers and wounding a third, the sources said.

Separately, soldiers killed a total of 20 PKK fighters in two days of operations in the Beytussebap region of neighboring Sirnak province, according to a statement from the governor's office and information provided by security sources.

The autonomy-seeking PKK, deemed a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and European Union, took up arms in 1984, and more than 40,000 people, mainly Kurds, have died in the conflict since then.

A ceasefire in Turkey's southeast collapsed last year, and thousand of rebels, soldiers and police and civilians have died in the ensuing violence.

Writing by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Daren Butler/Mark Heinrich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.