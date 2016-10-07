Kurdish militant group claims motorbike bombing in Istanbul: website

ANKARA (Reuters) - The Kurdistan Freedom Hawks (TAK), an offshoot of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) militant group, said on Friday it carried out a bomb attack near a police station in Istanbul on Thursday that injured 10 people.

Earlier on Friday, six people were detained in connection with the attack in the Yenibosna neighborhood, several kilometers from Istanbul's Ataturk Airport. Istanbul's governor said the explosive device was attached to a motorbike.

In a statement on its website, TAK vowed to continue attacks across Turkey.