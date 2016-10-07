FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Kurdish militant group claims motorbike bombing in Istanbul: website
October 7, 2016 / 2:31 PM / a year ago

Kurdish militant group claims motorbike bombing in Istanbul: website

A water cannon sprays in front of damaged buildings and vehicles after suspected Kurdish militants detonated a car bomb near local government offices in Turkey's southeastern city of Van September 12, 2016 in this still image taken from video.via Reuters TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - The Kurdistan Freedom Hawks (TAK), an offshoot of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) militant group, said on Friday it carried out a bomb attack near a police station in Istanbul on Thursday that injured 10 people.

Earlier on Friday, six people were detained in connection with the attack in the Yenibosna neighborhood, several kilometers from Istanbul's Ataturk Airport. Istanbul's governor said the explosive device was attached to a motorbike.

In a statement on its website, TAK vowed to continue attacks across Turkey.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay; editing by Luke Baker

