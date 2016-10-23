Sanaa air raids resume as Yemen truce expires, say residents
SANAA Warplanes from a Saudi-led coalition attacked targets inSanaa at dawn on Sunday, hours after a three-day truce in Yemen's war expired, residents in the capital said.
DIYARBAKIR, Turkey Two police officers were killed and 19 people were wounded when a car bomb exploded near a passing police vehicle in the eastern Turkish province of Bingol on Sunday, security sources said.
The bomb, planted by militants from the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), was detonated near the district governor's office, the security sources said.
Five police officers were among the injured, they said.
Hours before the bombing, PKK militants had attempted an attack overnight on the district governor's home, using long-range rifles and rocket launchers, Dogan news agency reported.
Two militants made it to the door of the house, but fled when police returned fire, it said.
Turkey's largely Kurdish southeast has been hit by waves of violence since the collapse of a 2-1/2-year ceasefire between the state and the PKK last year.
The autonomy-seeking PKK is considered a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and Europe. More than 40,000 people, most of them Kurds, have died in violence since the PKK first took up arms against the state three decades ago.
(Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu and David Dolan; Editing by Jon Boyle)
SANAA Warplanes from a Saudi-led coalition attacked targets inSanaa at dawn on Sunday, hours after a three-day truce in Yemen's war expired, residents in the capital said.
TOKYO A 72 year-old retired soldier blew himself up in a park in the Japanese city of Utsunomiya, killing himself and injuring three other people in an apparent suicide, state broadcaster NHK reported.
MANILA Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte expressed hope on Sunday that fishermen would be able to return to the disputed Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea in the next few days.