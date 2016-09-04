Turkey's Prime Minister Binali Yildrim addresses members of parliament from his ruling AK Party (AKP) during a meeting at the Turkish parliament in Ankara, Turkey July 19, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Children play between damaged building after a security operation in Sur district in the Kurdish dominated southeastern city of Diyarbakir, Turkey, October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Demonstrators set tyres on fire as they clash with riot police during a protest against the curfew in Sur district, in the southeastern city of Diyarbakir, Turkey, December 14, 2015. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

A man takes pictures of the damaged walls of a mosque with his mobile phone in Sur district in the Kurdish domainated southeastern city of Diyarbakir, Turkey, October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

ISTANBUL Turkey will invest 10 billion lira ($3.4 billion) in rebuilding areas in the largely Kurdish southeast that have been damaged by heavy fighting between militants and the state, the Daily Sabah newspaper quoted the prime minister as saying on Sunday.

Turkey's southeast has been hit by waves of violence following the collapse of a 2-1/2-year ceasefire between the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) and the state last year.

The government has previously estimated some 6,000 buildings have been destroyed in security operations, and put the cost of replacing them at 1 billion lira ($345 million).

"We will renew our centres damaged by PKK terror, making schools, buildings, parks, (and) houses of worship," the newspaper quoted Yildirim as saying in a speech in Diyarbakir, the region's largest city.

He said the government would invest in seven provincial centers, with a particular focus on Diyarbakir's historic Sur district.

Sur's Roman-era walls are listed as a UNESCO world heritage site. However, the district sustained heavy damage in fighting this year, leading to concern it may be beyond repair.

(Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Mark Potter)