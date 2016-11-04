FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Islamic State claims responsibility for Turkey car bomb: Amaq
#World News
November 4, 2016 / 9:52 PM / 10 months ago

Islamic State claims responsibility for Turkey car bomb: Amaq

People walk past a damaged car after a blast in the Kurdish-dominated southeastern city of Diyarbakir, Turkey.Sertac Kayar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Islamic State claimed responsibility for a car bomb in the southeastern Turkish city of Diyarbakir on Friday that killed eight people and wounded more than 100, the group's Amaq news agency said.

Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said earlier on Friday that Kurdish militants were responsible for the attack, and that one suspected member of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) was also killed in the blast.

Reporting by Ahmed Tolba; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
