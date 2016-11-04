Islamic State claims responsibility for Turkey car bomb: Amaq

CAIRO (Reuters) - Islamic State claimed responsibility for a car bomb in the southeastern Turkish city of Diyarbakir on Friday that killed eight people and wounded more than 100, the group's Amaq news agency said.
Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said earlier on Friday that Kurdish militants were responsible for the attack, and that one suspected member of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) was also killed in the blast.
