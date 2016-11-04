FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Pro-Kurdish MP says detained in Turkish probe, becoming 12th lawmaker held
November 4, 2016 / 7:35 AM / 10 months ago

Pro-Kurdish MP says detained in Turkish probe, becoming 12th lawmaker held

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish lawmaker Imam Tascier wrote on Twitter on Friday he was being detained by the counter-terror squad police, becoming the 12th deputy from the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) to be arrested in terrorism-related investigations.

Police raided the homes and detained the joint leaders of the HDP, the second-biggest opposition party in parliament, and other HDP lawmakers early on Friday after they refused to give testimony for crimes linked to "terrorist propaganda".

Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by David Dolan

