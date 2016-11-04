Turkey says EU criticism of Kurdish MP detentions 'unacceptable'

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey's foreign minister accused European Union member states of supporting the Kurdish PKK militant group on Friday and dismissed as "unacceptable" the bloc's criticism of the arrests of pro-Kurdish opposition lawmakers.
"Most EU countries give very strong support to the PKK. We will not accept lessons from them on the rule of law," Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told reporters in comments broadcast live on television.
