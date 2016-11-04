FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Kurdish PKK militant group vows to intensify struggle against Turkey: video
#World News
November 4, 2016 / 2:26 PM / 10 months ago

Kurdish PKK militant group vows to intensify struggle against Turkey: video

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - The Kurdish PKK militant group will intensify its struggle against Turkey, one of its top commanders said in a video message on Friday, after police detained lawmakers from Turkey's main pro-Kurdish opposition party.

Murat Karayilan, a top PKK commander, said in the video message published on a website close to the PKK that it was "very important" for Kurdish people to react against the detentions of the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) lawmakers.

Police raided the homes and detained the joint leaders of the HDP, the second-biggest opposition party in parliament, and another 10 HDP lawmakers after they refused to give testimony in a probe linked to "terrorist propaganda".

The PKK is considered a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and European Union.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Nick Tattersall

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
