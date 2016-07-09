Senior Kurdish PKK commander killed in Syria: Turkey's Anadolu Agency

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - A senior commander of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militant group was killed in a bomb attack on a car in which he was traveling in northeast Syria, Turkey's state-run Anadolu Agency reported on Saturday.

Fehman Huseyin, known in Turkey by the code name Bahoz Erdal, was killed on Friday evening as he traveled to the northern Syrian city of Qamishli, Anadolu said, citing the head of a rebel group in Syria.

The report could not immediately be confirmed.