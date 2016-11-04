FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Turkey detained pro-Kurdish MPs for 'encouraging terrorism': prime minister
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 4, 2016 / 10:23 AM / 10 months ago

Turkey detained pro-Kurdish MPs for 'encouraging terrorism': prime minister

Riot police stand guard near the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) headquarters in Ankara, Turkey, November 4, 2016.Umit Bektas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - A dozen lawmakers from Turkey's opposition Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), which has Kurdish roots, were detained on Friday because they refused to give testimony in criminal proceedings, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said.

Democratically elected officials normally can only be forced from office in another election, but those officials who mix with and encourage "terrorism" must face legal proceedings, Yildirim told reporters in comments broadcast live.

Prosecutors began investigating more than 50 of the HDP's 59 parliamentarians after the legislature voted to scrap immunity in certain cases. HDP lawmakers decided not to testify in their cases out of protest.

Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Nick Tattersall

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.