Turkey probes 1,300 labor ministry staff over failed coup: minister

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey is investigating 1,300 personnel at the labor ministry over the failed coup attempt two weeks ago, Labour Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Friday.

Turkish authorities have detained, suspended or placed under investigation tens of thousands of people in state institutions, universities, the police, media and other sectors since the July 15-16 failed coup over suspected links to a U.S.-based Islamic cleric accused by Ankara of masterminding the putsch.

Soylu also told Reuters in an interview the government would soon review its decision to bar civil servants from taking holidays.