a year ago
#World News
August 18, 2016 / 6:49 AM / a year ago

Turkey detains 10 members of far-left group: Dogan news

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish police on Thursday detained 10 senior figures in a far-left militant group that has in the past targeted Turkish and U.S. interests, Dogan news agency reported.

Police raided a home in the Istanbul suburb of Sancaktepe after determining that key members of the Revolutionary People's Liberation Party-Front (DHKP-C), an armed Marxist group, had all gathered there, the privately run agency said.

They seized electronic data held by the members that Dogan identified as regional leaders of the outlawed group, it said.

The outlawed DHKP-C is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union and has staged suicide attacks against Turkish police and the U.S. Embassy in recent years. Kurdish militants and religious radicals, including Islamic State, are also active in Turkey.

Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by David Dolan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
