a year ago
Turkish PM says 'important decisions' to be made on Wednesday after failed coup
#World News
July 19, 2016 / 9:54 AM / a year ago

Turkish PM says 'important decisions' to be made on Wednesday after failed coup

Turkey's Prime Minister Binali Yildirim addresses members of parliament from his ruling AK Party (AKP) during a meeting at the Turkish parliament in Ankara, Turkey July 19, 2016.Umit Bektas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey's government will make important decisions on Wednesday aimed at rescuing the country from its "extraordinary circumstances" following an abortive military coup on July 15, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Tuesday.

Yildirim also told lawmakers from his ruling AK Party that the government would act to ensure "100 percent security" across the nation of nearly 80 million people, but he gave no details about what the decisions would entail.

Earlier on Tuesday President Tayyip Erdogan said the National Security Council and cabinet would meet on Wednesday to make rulings that would initiate a new process for Turkey.

Yildirim said he expected Turkey's economy to recover swiftly from the impact of the failed intervention and also urged Turks to avoid any action that could undermine the armed forces.

Reporting by Ercan Gurses and Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
