Turkish police raid TV station over 'terrorist propaganda', cut broadcast

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish police raided the offices of broadcaster IMC TV and cut its transmission on Tuesday, a Reuters witness said, after the station was pulled off the air last week over allegations of 'spreading terrorist propaganda'.

Dozens of journalists and employees stood inside the TV studios and clapped in protest at the halt of the broadcast, which came a day after Turkey extended a state of emergency for another three months.

Istanbul-based IMC, which devotes much of its coverage to the militant insurgency in the mainly Kurdish southeast, is among 20 television and radio stations operated by Kurds or the Alevi religious minority banned last week by Turkish authorities, based on a government decree.