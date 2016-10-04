FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish police raid TV station over 'terrorist propaganda', cut broadcast
October 4, 2016 / 10:49 AM / a year ago

Turkish police raid TV station over 'terrorist propaganda', cut broadcast

News anchor Banu Guven is seen on a screen during a news broadcast at a studio of IMC TV, a news broadcaster slated for closure, in Istanbul, Turkey, September 30, 2016.Huseyin Aldemir

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish police raided the offices of broadcaster IMC TV and cut its transmission on Tuesday, a Reuters witness said, after the station was pulled off the air last week over allegations of 'spreading terrorist propaganda'.

Dozens of journalists and employees stood inside the TV studios and clapped in protest at the halt of the broadcast, which came a day after Turkey extended a state of emergency for another three months.

Istanbul-based IMC, which devotes much of its coverage to the militant insurgency in the mainly Kurdish southeast, is among 20 television and radio stations operated by Kurds or the Alevi religious minority banned last week by Turkish authorities, based on a government decree.

Reporting by Emin Caliskan; Writing by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Luke Baker

