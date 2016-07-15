FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico advises its citizens not to travel to Turkey
July 15, 2016 / 11:54 PM / a year ago

Mexico advises its citizens not to travel to Turkey

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico's government on Friday recommended its citizens should not travel to Turkey until the gravity of the situation became clear following a coup attempt by members of the armed forces.

"Mexican citizens with plans to visit Turkey are recommended not do so until there is certainty about the magnitude of the situation, as well as what consequences it could have for their safety in that country," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

The ministry also advised Mexicans to stay abreast of developments and said use of social media could be limited.

Reporting by Miguel Gutierrez and Joanna Zuckerman Bernstein; Editing by Sandra Maler

