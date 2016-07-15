Mexico advises its citizens not to travel to Turkey

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico's government on Friday recommended its citizens should not travel to Turkey until the gravity of the situation became clear following a coup attempt by members of the armed forces.

"Mexican citizens with plans to visit Turkey are recommended not do so until there is certainty about the magnitude of the situation, as well as what consequences it could have for their safety in that country," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

The ministry also advised Mexicans to stay abreast of developments and said use of social media could be limited.