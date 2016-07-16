FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey appoints acting military chief, whereabouts of predecessor unknown -official
July 16, 2016 / 4:14 AM / a year ago

Turkey appoints acting military chief, whereabouts of predecessor unknown -official

Turkish Brigadier General Umit Dundar salutes during a handover of command of the Kabul Multinational Brigade in Kabul, Afghanistan July 20, 2005.Ahmad Masood

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey appointed the head of its First Army, a group of divisions within its land forces, as acting chief of military staff on Saturday while the whereabouts of the head of the armed forces was unknown, a senior Turkish official told Reuters.

Umit Dundar was appointed after the head of the military could not be accounted for in the chaos of an attempted coup by rebels in the armed forces. Local media reports said earlier the chief of staff had been taken hostage.

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk and Ayla Jean Yackley; Writing by Nick Tattersall

