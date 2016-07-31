FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 31, 2016 / 9:33 AM / a year ago

Turkey says to include more government ministers in top military body

A supporter holds a flag depicting Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan during a pro-government demonstration in Ankara, Turkey, July 20, 2016.Baz Ratner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey will add more ministers to its supreme military council, the government said in its official gazette on Sunday, adding that deputy prime ministers, and the heads of the justice, interior and foreign affairs ministries would become members.

The move is the latest in a series of steps taken by President Tayyip Erdogan to rein in the power of the armed forces following the failed July 15-16 coup, which saw a faction of the military attempt to topple the government.

Reporting by Yesim Dikmen,; Writing by David Dolan, Editing by Angus MacSwan

