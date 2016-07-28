FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Turkish military council keeps armed forces chief in his post
July 28, 2016 / 7:30 PM / a year ago

Turkish military council keeps armed forces chief in his post

Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan (C) meets with Turkey's Prime Minister Binali Yildirim (8th L), Chief of Staff General Hulusi Akar (7th R) and the members of High Military Council around a dinner table at the Presidential Palace in Ankara, Turkey, July 28, 2016. Kayhan Ozer/Presidential Palace/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey's top military council decided on Thursday to keep the head of the armed forces, General Hulusi Akar, in his post and made few changes to the top brass after this month's failed military coup, President Tayyip Erdogan's spokesman said.

The announcement to reporters, by spokesman Ibrahim Kalin, came a day after the military dishonorably discharged nearly 1,700 personnel for their alleged role in the July 15-16 putsch in which a faction of the armed forces tried to topple Erdogan.

Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Louise Ireland

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
