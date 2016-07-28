Turkish military council keeps armed forces chief in his post

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey's top military council decided on Thursday to keep the head of the armed forces, General Hulusi Akar, in his post and made few changes to the top brass after this month's failed military coup, President Tayyip Erdogan's spokesman said.

The announcement to reporters, by spokesman Ibrahim Kalin, came a day after the military dishonorably discharged nearly 1,700 personnel for their alleged role in the July 15-16 putsch in which a faction of the armed forces tried to topple Erdogan.