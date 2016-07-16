FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish operation at general staff HQ against coup plotters completed: CNN Turk
#World News
July 16, 2016 / 12:55 PM / a year ago

Turkish operation at general staff HQ against coup plotters completed: CNN Turk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish security forces have completed an operation against coup plotters at the headquarters of the military general staff, broadcaster CNN Turk reported on Saturday.

Overnight a faction within the military attempted to overthrow the government using tanks and helicopters and by blocking bridges in Istanbul. They were defeated after President Tayyip Erdogan called on supporters to take to the streets in support of democracy.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay, Writing by David Dolan, Editing by Angus MacSwan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
