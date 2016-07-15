FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 15, 2016 / 8:48 PM / a year ago

Turkish military says has taken power to protect democratic order

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey's armed forces said on Friday they had taken power in the country to protect the democratic order and to maintain human rights.

In a statement sent by email and reported on Turkish TV channels, the military said all of Turkey's existing foreign relations would be maintained and that the rule of law would remain the priority.

Turkey's prime minister said earlier a faction within the army had attempted to seize power but that they would be pushed back and that it was wrong to call it a coup.

Writing by Nick Tattersall

