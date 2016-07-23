FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Turkey's Supreme Military Council to meet July 28: NTV
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
North Korea
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Russian military exercise
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
Energy & Environment
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 23, 2016 / 9:13 AM / a year ago

Turkey's Supreme Military Council to meet July 28: NTV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey's Supreme Military Council (YAS) will meet on Thursday, July 28, private broadcaster NTV quoted President Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday as saying, following a failed coup staged by a faction within the armed forces.

Erdogan told Reuters in an interview on Thursday that he planned to restructure Turkey's armed forces and bring in "fresh blood" after the abortive coup, in which at least 246 people were killed.

The YAS meeting, which takes place every August but has been brought forward by a few days this year due to the abortive coup, will be held in the presidential palace, not as is customary at the headquarters of the military General Staff, NTV quoted Erdogan as saying.

Reporting by Gareth Jones; Editing by Michael Georgy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.