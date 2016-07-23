Turkey's Supreme Military Council to meet July 28: NTV

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey's Supreme Military Council (YAS) will meet on Thursday, July 28, private broadcaster NTV quoted President Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday as saying, following a failed coup staged by a faction within the armed forces.

Erdogan told Reuters in an interview on Thursday that he planned to restructure Turkey's armed forces and bring in "fresh blood" after the abortive coup, in which at least 246 people were killed.

The YAS meeting, which takes place every August but has been brought forward by a few days this year due to the abortive coup, will be held in the presidential palace, not as is customary at the headquarters of the military General Staff, NTV quoted Erdogan as saying.