Turkey's Erdogan says to cut back gendarmerie after failed coup

Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan addresses the audience as he visits the Turkish police special forces base damaged by fighting during a coup attempt in Ankara, Turkey, July 29, 2016. Kayhan Ozer/Courtesy of Presidential Palace/Handout via REUTERS

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey will cut the size of gendarmerie security forces while expanding its weaponry, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday, in one of several major changes he announced to the military and security forces following a failed coup.

In an interview with broadcaster A Haber, Erdogan also said his lawyers had started work on withdrawing lawsuits against people who had insulted him - including ordinary citizens and members of the opposition CHP and MHP parties - a gesture he announced on Friday in the spirit of "unity" following the July 15-16 attempted coup.