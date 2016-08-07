Turkish military chief says 'traitors' behind coup will be punished

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - The head of Turkey's armed forces told a rally of more than a million people in Istanbul on Sunday that the "traitors" behind an attempted coup would be punished in the harshest way and thanked civilians for their role in putting down the putsch.

In a rare address to a public rally, military chief of staff Hulusi Akar also said the army was on top of its duties and was at the service of its people with all of its personnel.