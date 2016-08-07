FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Turkish military chief says 'traitors' behind coup will be punished
August 7, 2016 / 5:07 PM / a year ago

Turkish military chief says 'traitors' behind coup will be punished

Turkey's Chief of the General Staff Hulusi Akar greets audience during the Democracy and Martyrs Rally, organized by Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and supported by ruling AK Party (AKP), oppositions Republican People's Party (CHP) and Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), to protest against last month's failed military coup attempt, in Istanbul, Turkey, August 7, 2016.Osman Orsal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - The head of Turkey's armed forces told a rally of more than a million people in Istanbul on Sunday that the "traitors" behind an attempted coup would be punished in the harshest way and thanked civilians for their role in putting down the putsch.

In a rare address to a public rally, military chief of staff Hulusi Akar also said the army was on top of its duties and was at the service of its people with all of its personnel.

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk and Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by Nick Tattersall

