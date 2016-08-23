Turkey cuts length of military officers' service: defense ministry

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey's Supreme Military Council decided on Tuesday to reduce the length of military officers' service to 28 years in order to reduce the accumulation of high-ranking officers, the Defence Ministry said.

It also said in a statement that the council, meeting for the second time within one month after the July 15 attempted coup, decided to put into retirement 586 colonels while extending the period of service of 434 colonels by two years.