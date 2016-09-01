FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
September 1, 2016 / 9:32 AM / a year ago

Turkish Defence Ministry discharges 820 personnel from land, naval forces

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey's Defence Ministry has discharged 820 personnel from the land and naval forces, the ministry said in a statement released on Thursday on its Twitter account.

Turkey has purged the armed forces of thousands of personnel ranging from top generals to rank-and-file troops in the wake of the July 15 failed coup. Overall, Turkey has removed 80,000 people from public duties over suspected links to the plotters.

Reporting by Asli Kandemir and Tulay Karadeniz; Editing by Edmund Blair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
