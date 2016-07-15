FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Martial law imposed in Turkey: military statement on state TV
July 15, 2016 / 9:28 PM / a year ago

Martial law imposed in Turkey: military statement on state TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Martial law has been imposed across Turkey and a curfew declared as the country was now being run by a "peace council" that would not allow public order to be damaged, an announcer on Turkish state broadcaster TRT said on Friday, reading a statement on the orders of the military.

The announcer said the democratic and secular rule of law had been eroded by the current government and that a new constitution would be prepared as soon. Freedom of citizens was guaranteed by the "peace council", regardless of religion, race or language, the announcer said.

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Alison Williams

