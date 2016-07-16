FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Pro-government forces back in control of Turkish military headquarters: official
#World News
July 16, 2016 / 5:20 AM / a year ago

Pro-government forces back in control of Turkish military headquarters: official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey's military headquarters are now held by pro-government forces but small groups of rebel soldiers behind an overnight coup attempt are still resisting and control some military helicopters, a senior Turkish official said on Saturday.

The official said the pro-coup soldiers did not control any fighters jets and that the helicopters they were still using would be brought down swiftly. Attacks on parliament and the presidential palace had largely stopped, the official said.

A second official said 29 colonels and five generals had been removed from their posts in the wake of the coup attempt.

Reporting by Orhan Coskun and Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by Nick Tattersall

