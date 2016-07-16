FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
July 16, 2016 / 4:42 AM / a year ago

Erdogan supporters attack surrendering Turkish pro-coup soldiers: witness

A man reacts as Turkish soldiers surrender to policemen during an attempted coup in Istanbul's Taksim Square, Turkey, July 16, 2016.Murad Sezer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Supporters of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan attacked a group of soldiers who had surrendered on an Istanbul bridge after taking part in an attempted coup overnight, before police intervened to rescue them, a Reuters witness said.

Erdogan had repeatedly urged his supporters to take to the streets to help put down the coup attempt, which he said had been carried out by a faction of the armed forces loyal to his arch foe, U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen.

Reporting by Murad Sezer; Writing by Nick Tattersall

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
