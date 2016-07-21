Turkish democracy stronger than ever after coup - Deputy PM

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey's democracy is stronger than ever after last weekend's failed military coup by uniting Turks across the political spectrum, Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek said on Thursday.

"The environment for political compromise is stronger than ever," Simsek told broadcaster NTV in an interview.

Simsek also said Turkey's market economy would continue to operate as it has done despite the recent political shocks and the declaration of a three-month state of emergency.