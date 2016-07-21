FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Turkish democracy stronger than ever after coup - Deputy PM
#World News
July 21, 2016 / 7:17 AM / a year ago

Turkish democracy stronger than ever after coup - Deputy PM

Turkey's Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek speaks during an interview with Reuters in Ankara, Turkey, June 15, 2016.Umit Bektas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey's democracy is stronger than ever after last weekend's failed military coup by uniting Turks across the political spectrum, Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek said on Thursday.

"The environment for political compromise is stronger than ever," Simsek told broadcaster NTV in an interview.

Simsek also said Turkey's market economy would continue to operate as it has done despite the recent political shocks and the declaration of a three-month state of emergency.

Reporting by Seda Sezer; Writing by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Gareth Jones

