FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Ties with Turkey will be impacted if U.S. doesn't extradite Gulen: minister
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
U.S.
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more refineries
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 25, 2016 / 8:42 AM / a year ago

Ties with Turkey will be impacted if U.S. doesn't extradite Gulen: minister

Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu speaks during a joint news conference with Mohammed Siyala, foreign minister in Libya's new U.N.-backed national unity government, in Tripoli, Libya, May 30, 2016.Ismail Zitouny

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey's ties with Washington will be impacted if the United States does not extradite the cleric it accuses of masterminding a failed military coup, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Monday, adding he would meet with U.S. officials on the topic during a coming visit.

Cavusoglu made the comments in an interview with private broadcaster Haberturk TV. Turkey says cleric Fethullah Gulen, who has lived in self-imposed exile in the United States since 1999, was responsible for the July 15 coup attempt that aimed to overthrow the government.

Gulen denies the charge. Washington has said Ankara must first provide clear evidence of Gulen's involvement in the attempted coup and lawyers have said any extradition process could take years.

Related Coverage

Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Nick Tattersall

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.