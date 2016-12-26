FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Turkish authorities detained 1,682 people last week over militant links -ministry
#World News
December 26, 2016 / 9:18 AM / 8 months ago

Turkish authorities detained 1,682 people last week over militant links -ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish authorities last week detained 1,682 people for questioning over suspected links to militant organisations and arrested 516 of them, the interior ministry said on Monday.

People suspected of links to the Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen, who Ankara says orchestrated an attempted coup in July, made up the biggest number, with 1,096 detained and 426 of those arrested.

A total of 508 people were detained for links with Kurdish militants and 78 of those arrested, the ministry said. Authorities detained 78 people for links to Islamic State and arrested 12, it said.

(This version of the story corrects first, second and third paragraphs to clarify that number of detainees includes number of arrested)

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by David Dolan

