NATO chief gives full support to Turkish govt: Turkish official

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg expressed full support for the Turkish government during a telephone call with President Tayyip Erdogan on Monday and said there could be no room for military coups in a NATO member state, a senior Turkish official said.
The official said German Chancellor Angela Merkel had also spoken by phone with Erdogan on Monday and had denounced the coup attempt as unacceptable.
