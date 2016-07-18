FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NATO chief gives full support to Turkish govt: Turkish official
July 18, 2016 / 2:58 PM / a year ago

NATO chief gives full support to Turkish govt: Turkish official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg expressed full support for the Turkish government during a telephone call with President Tayyip Erdogan on Monday and said there could be no room for military coups in a NATO member state, a senior Turkish official said.

The official said German Chancellor Angela Merkel had also spoken by phone with Erdogan on Monday and had denounced the coup attempt as unacceptable.

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Gareth Jones

