FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Turkish police use water cannon, tear gas against Istanbul protesters: witness
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 5, 2016 / 2:07 PM / 10 months ago

Turkish police use water cannon, tear gas against Istanbul protesters: witness

Riot police use water cannons to disperse protesters during a protest against the arrest of pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) lawmakers, in Istanbul, Turkey November 5, 2016.Kemal Aslan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish police used water cannon and tear gas against crowds of protesters in Istanbul on Saturday, a Reuters cameraman at the scene said, in an attempt to block them from marching to the office of an opposition newspaper whose staff had been arrested.

The protest in central Istanbul came hours after Turkish authorities ordered the formal arrest of nine staff members of the opposition Cumhuriyet newspaper and detained more pro-Kurdish officials, widening an anti-terrorism probe that has drawn condemnation from the West. On Friday the co-leaders of the pro-Kurdish opposition Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) were also jailed pending trial.

Tear gas filled some streets in the Sisli neighborhood of Istanbul, another Reuters reporter near the scene said, while police helicopters were heard buzzing overhead.

Reporting by Osman Orsal, Ebru Tuncay and Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.