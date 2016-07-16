FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Obama reiterates support for Turkish government, urges rule of law
July 16, 2016 / 4:55 PM / a year ago

Obama reiterates support for Turkish government, urges rule of law

U.S. President Barack Obama arrives at the Diplomatic Corps Reception at the White House in Washington, U.S., July 15, 2016.Yuri Gripas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama repeated his support for the "democratically-elected, civilian" government of Turkey on Saturday and urged all parties involved in the events there to avoid destabilizing behavior, the White House said.

"The president and his team lamented the loss of life and registered the vital need for all parties in Turkey to act within the rule of law and to avoid actions that would lead to further violence or instability," the White House said in a statement about Obama's discussion with his national security team about Turkey.

Reporting by Jeff Mason and Kevin Drawbaugh; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
