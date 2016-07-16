Obama reiterates support for Turkish government, urges rule of law

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama repeated his support for the "democratically-elected, civilian" government of Turkey on Saturday and urged all parties involved in the events there to avoid destabilizing behavior, the White House said.

"The president and his team lamented the loss of life and registered the vital need for all parties in Turkey to act within the rule of law and to avoid actions that would lead to further violence or instability," the White House said in a statement about Obama's discussion with his national security team about Turkey.