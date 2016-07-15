Obama, Kerry: all parties in Turkey should back government: White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama spoke by telephone with Secretary of State John Kerry on Friday night about events in Turkey and agreed that all parties there should support the democratically elected government, show restraint and avoid any violence or bloodshed, the White House said.

"The Secretary underscored that the State Department will continue to focus on the safety and security of U.S. citizens in Turkey. The president asked the secretary to continue to keep him updated as the situation unfolds," the White House said in a statement.