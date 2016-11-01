Turkey pushed into coup process in planned way: opposition leader

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey was pushed into a coup process in a "planned and programed way" and is now experiencing conditions worse than after a military coup in 1980, the leader of the main opposition CHP, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, said on Tuesday.

He was speaking to his party in parliament a day after 13 journalists from a secularist opposition paper were detained on accusations of supporting the July 15 failed coup, in which rogue soldiers tried to seize power, killing more than 240 people.