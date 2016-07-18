Turkey's main opposition urges respect for rule of law in coup response

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) said on Monday the repose to a failed coup attempt must be conducted within the rule of law and that the plotters and those who helped them must be tried in the courts.

Turkey widened a crackdown on suspected supporters of the failed military coup on Sunday, taking the number of people rounded up in the armed forces and judiciary to 6,000.

In a statement, the CHP also said the military must not be portrayed as the enemy.