Failed coup opened 'new door of compromise' in Turkish politics - opposition leader

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey's failed coup has opened a "new door of compromise" in politics, the leader of the main secularist opposition told a huge cross-party rally on Sunday, saying politics must now be kept out of the mosques, courthouses and barracks.

"There is a new Turkey after July 15," Kilicdaroglu told more than a million people, many of them supporters of the ruling AK Party, gathered at a parade ground in Istanbul for a "Democracy and Martyrs' Rally".