a year ago
Failed coup opened 'new door of compromise' in Turkish politics - opposition leader
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
#World News
August 7, 2016 / 4:46 PM / a year ago

Failed coup opened 'new door of compromise' in Turkish politics - opposition leader

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey's failed coup has opened a "new door of compromise" in politics, the leader of the main secularist opposition told a huge cross-party rally on Sunday, saying politics must now be kept out of the mosques, courthouses and barracks.

"There is a new Turkey after July 15," Kilicdaroglu told more than a million people, many of them supporters of the ruling AK Party, gathered at a parade ground in Istanbul for a "Democracy and Martyrs' Rally".

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by Nick Tattersall

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
