FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkey says U.S. indictment against security personnel 'biased'
Sections
Featured
North Korea warns states: Don't join any U.S. action and you're safe
North Korea Revealed
North Korea warns states: Don't join any U.S. action and you're safe
The next Fed chair will need unusually thick skin
Breakingviews
The next Fed chair will need unusually thick skin
When neutron stars collide
science
When neutron stars collide
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 30, 2017 / 8:51 PM / in 2 months

Turkey says U.S. indictment against security personnel 'biased'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey has complained to the United States over the indictment of Turkish security guards involved in a brawl during President Tayyip Erdogan’s visit to Washington this year.

On Tuesday, a grand jury indicted 19 people, including 15 Turkish security officials, over the brawl between protesters and Erdogan’s security personnel in May.

“We are protesting in the strongest terms that a biased indictment is accepted. Our reaction to the topic has also been conveyed to the U.S. ambassador to Ankara,” the Turkish foreign ministry statement said.

Eleven people were hurt in what Washington’s police chief described as a brutal attack on peaceful protesters outside the Turkish ambassador’s residence during Erdogan’s visit.

Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.