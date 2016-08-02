Turkey's Petkim says operations continue after reports of police operations

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey's biggest petrochemicals company Petkim said on Tuesday media reports that police have launched operations at its main facility in Aliaga have not affected operations.

In a stock-exchange filing, Petkim, owned by Azerbaijan's Socar, did not confirm the reports, which said counter-terrorism police had raided the Aliaga complex on the Aegean coast as part of an investigation into a religious movement accused of staging a July 15 military coup.

A spokeswoman was not available to comment. The company confirmed last week it had appointed a new CEO after state media said its chief executive was detained in connection with the failed coup.