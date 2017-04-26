Turkey issues warrants for 3,224 people over alleged links to failed coup: TV channels

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey has issued detention warrants for 3,224 people over suspected links to U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, news channels NTV and CNN Turk reported on Wednesday, in one of the largest operations in months against the network which Turkey blames for a failed July coup.

More than 1,000 of those had already been detained, NTV said. Turkey's interior minister said earlier that the operation targeted the network's structure in the police force.